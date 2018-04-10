MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
CARLSBAD, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
May 8, 2018
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Hosts:
|Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D. CEO / Gideon Massey, Revenue & Investor Relations Manager
|Dial in:
|US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 / International: 1-201-493-6798
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MXL is MaxLinear's registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Gideon Massey
Revenue & Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 949-333-0056
gmassey@maxlinear.com