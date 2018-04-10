MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details



Date:



May 8, 2018 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D. CEO / Gideon Massey, Revenue & Investor Relations Manager Dial in: US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 / International: 1-201-493-6798

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

