Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

MAHWAH, N.J., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that a leading global cloud provider has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Radware for data center security services and subscriptions to protect its global infrastructure.



As a longstanding customer, this global leader in cloud services relies on Radware to protect its infrastructure from cyber security threats. The overall project ensures that the provider's services remain available regardless of attack. Radware's attack mitigation facilitates seamless protection of the provider's entire infrastructure and enables it to deliver secure cloud migration, hosted ERP services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and hosted analytics services with peace of mind. The provider's network automatically mitigates thousands of attacks daily without manual intervention.

Radware's family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. The solution provides the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. Radware's hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24x7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. Radware's Defense SSL protection supports all types of encrypted attacks, inkling TCP SYN Floods, SSL Negotiation Floods, HTTPS Floods, and Encrypted Web Attacks.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Radware Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, SlideShare, YouTube, Radware Connect app for iPhone® and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2018 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain statements concerning Radware's future prospects that are "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we say that "This services order demonstrates the support and trust that this global cloud hosting provider places in Radware" , this is a forward looking statement and we cannot assure such customer wins in the future. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; Competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and our industry in general is intense; and other factors and risks on which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, reference is made to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com