Versa Networks to Exhibit and Present at MPLS + SDN + NFV World 2018

Versa showcasing leading SD-Security features and Cloud IP Platform;

Vice President EMEA Sales, Hector Avalos, speaking at two separate sessions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versa Networks, a leading innovator of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that the company will be exhibiting its leading Secure Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch) solution and speaking in two sessions at the MPLS + SDN + NFV World conference (booth #403). Delivered by its Cloud IP platform, Versa's Secure SD-Branch brings networking and security together, enabling service providers to address their customers' multi-cloud challenges and combat an ever-increasing number of threats. Vice President of EMEA Sales, Hector Avalos, will be speaking in a pair of sessions during the NFV and 5G tracks on Thursday, April 12. MPLS + SDN + NFV World takes place April 10-13 in Paris.

What: In his track, "Advanced Network Security Services for SD-WAN Solutions," Hector will explore different schemes to deliver advanced network security services for SD-WAN solutions, including SD-Security.

In the panel, "The need for a wider scope of features in terms of security," Hector will join fellow panelists Rachna Srivastava, Senior Manager, Product Marketing, VMware and Nav Chander, Senior Director Service Provider Marketing, Silver Peak with moderator Amir Zmora, CEO SwitchRTC.

For more information on these tracks and others at the conference, please visit: http://www.uppersideconferences.com/mpls-sdn-nfv/index.html

Where: Both of Hector's speaking tracks will be held in the Level 1 conference room located at the Marriott Conference Center Paris, Marriott Rive Gauche, 17 Bd Saint-Jacques, 75014 Paris.

When: The "Advanced Network Security Services for SD-WAN Solutions," track begins at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018. And "The need for a wider scope of features in terms of security," panel begins at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Who: Hector Avalos has over 25 years of experience in the computing, networking and telecommunications industries. He is currently VP EMEA Sales and Business Development at Versa Networks. His current activities are focused on virtual CPE, Software-Defined WAN and Software-Defined Security solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises. Prior to Versa, Hector worked four years at Ericsson as "Head of technology, architectures, solutions and strategy" and nine years at Juniper Networks as "Technical Director." He possesses a BSc. in Computing Science from ‘UDLA' Mexico.

Why: Increasingly, the branch or remote office is becoming a common entry point for cyber-attacks into the enterprise. Industry analysts noted in 2013 that attack volume for branch offices would grow more than 500 percent by 2016. Fast forward to today, and while the attack landscape has broadened and become more sophisticated, branch security architectures and the managed service offerings often used to deploy and operate them, have not significantly evolved. Point security appliances — usually firewalls or unified threat management (UTM) devices — or add-on software in a branch router are used to approximate perimeter data center security at the branch. Enterprises with multiple branches today either manage their security devices in-house or leverage a managed service provider. Regardless, there are multiple challenges to address when multiple security technologies are deployed as separate resources in the branch, including cloud apps/internet connectivity; complexity and cost of ownership; complexity and risk of error and lack of agility. Adopting a software-defined and NFV-based approach, such as Versa Networks' Cloud IP Platform, gives enterprises and managed service providers the flexibility to deploy the right security functions necessary to meet an ever-increasing complex threat landscape while reducing deployment times, operation complexity and significantly reducing capex and operating costs.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is a leading innovator in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform enterprise WAN's to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade cloud-native software platform provides unmatched agility, cost savings and flexibility, transforming the business of networking. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com.

