REMINDER: National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Peterborough

Globe Newswire  
April 10, 2018 6:00am   Comments
PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Peterborough Lawn Bowling Club in Peterborough. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts.

What:       Town hall discussion on pharmacare
         
When:       6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 10
         
Where:       Peterborough Lawn Bowling Club
        577 McDonnel Street, Peterborough, ON
         
Who:       Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
         
        With Canadian pharmacare experts

For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca

 

