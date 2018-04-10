Wall Street Journal announces inaugural CEO Council Europe Meeting

LONDON, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council is extending its global reach with the introduction of its first ever Europe meeting, which will bring together more than 100 chief executives with government and industry leaders to debate the most pressing issues facing business today. The meeting will take place on April 12 at the Rosewood Hotel in London.



Wall Street Journal logo





With the theme, "The New World Rules - Doing Business in a Time of Disruption", the London meeting will explore how seismic shifts in technology, society and global geopolitics are affecting trade and multinational businesses.

"The CEO Council's first-ever Europe meeting comes at a critical juncture for the region," said Thorold Barker, Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa for The Wall Street Journal. "With uncertainty governing geopolitics, and technology fast reshaping whole industries, WSJ CEO Council Europe will be bringing business leaders face-to-face to debate the impact on societies, economies and businesses around the world."

The one-day program includes on-stage interviews with industry leaders, experts and policy makers, including:

Ana Botin , Executive Chairman, Santander Group

, Executive Chairman, Santander Group Nicole Eagan , CEO, Darktrace

, CEO, Darktrace Everett Eissenstat, Deputy Director, National Economic Council; Deputy Assistant to the President, for International Economic Affairs

Deputy Director, National Economic Council; Deputy Assistant to the President, for International Economic Affairs Carolyn Everson, VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook Rt Hon David Davis MP, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Robert Hannigan, Director, GCHQ (2014-2017)

Director, GCHQ (2014-2017) Vivian Hunt DBE , Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, UK and Ireland

, Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, UK and Ireland Corey Lewandowski , former campaign manager to Donald J. Trump, chief strategist to the Pro-Trump SuperPac America First

, former campaign manager to Donald J. Trump, chief strategist to the Pro-Trump SuperPac America First Blythe Masters, CEO, Digital Asset Holdings

CEO, Digital Asset Holdings John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom Sir John Sawers, Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (2009-2014)

Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (2009-2014) Mustafa Suleyman , Co-Founder and Head of Applied AI, DeepMind

, Co-Founder and Head of Applied AI, DeepMind Tidjane Thiam, CEO, Credit Suisse

This year's interview topics include: Britain's new place in the world; what President Donald Trump's first year means for America; Labour's economic perspective; cryptocurrencies and blockchain; technology's darker side; and the moment of truth for digital advertising.

A full list of CEO Council members can be found at https://ceocouncil.wsj.com/.

The meeting will be covered by The Wall Street Journal and is open to outside media. For more information about The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Europe Meeting, please visit https://ceocouncil.wsj.com/annual-meetings/london-2018, and follow #WSJCEOCouncil on Twitter.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS, NWSA, ASX: NWS, NWSLV)).

Media Contact Sophie Bent sophie.bent@dowjones.com