3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CLogic, a leading cloud communications platform provider for enterprise businesses, today announced it is a Silver sponsor of the ServiceNow Knowledge18 conference, the largest gathering of professionals sharing how they are leading digital transformations across their companies and delivering great customer and employee experiences. The conference will be held May 7 to 10 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.



"We are proud to be a four-time sponsor of the ServiceNow Knowledge event, and we are looking forward to interacting with some of the most innovative companies in the world at a time when they are being held to a higher standard for customer communications than ever before," said 3CLogic CEO, Denis Seynhaeve.

3CLogic CTI/Call Center Solution is a Now® Certified application available in the ServiceNow Store for contact center and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), including intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), click-to-call, skills-based routing, automated activity postings, customer self-service, reporting & analytics and more. The solution is in use across many product lines within the ServiceNow ecosystem such as ITSM, Customer Service Management (CSM), and HR. 3CLogic solutions optimize agent efficiency, providing greater change control across communication channels and improving administrative visibility into what drives successful customer engagements.

"Technology partners like 3CLogic represent an important and growing part of the ServiceNow ecosystem, bringing innovative solutions to our customers to address their business goals," said Avanish Sahai, vice president of Worldwide ISV Alliances at ServiceNow.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow Silver Technology Partner and will be located at booth #2218.



About Knowledge18

At Knowledge18, approximately 18,000 attendees will have the opportunity to attend more than 120 labs and 300 breakout sessions, specialized networking events, and Knowledge18 show floor exhibition hall. With the combination of pre-conference training, hands-on labs, and breakout sessions, the conference presents the best opportunity for ServiceNow customers and partners to learn about the future of ServiceNow, the ecosystem and how we are empowering digital transformations and delivering great customer and employee experiences.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic provides the leading cloud communication platform, offering a seamlessly integrated multichannel and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solution for today's enterprise businesses. Designed to complement existing operational workflows and/or on-premise legacy systems, 3CLogic provides a unified 360-degree view to optimize and analyze client interactions for either sales, customer support, or call center organizations. 3CLogic provides a connection, hybrid or pure cloud solution built on a unique architecture hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), while delivering market-leading security, scalability, system flexibility, and reliability.

