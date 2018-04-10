CloudCommerce Appoints New Head of Parscale Digital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB:CLWD), a leading provider of data driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has appointed Adam Brecht to serve as President of its flagship subsidiary company, Parscale Digital.



Mr. Brecht is a former Digital Media Sales Executive at CBS in Atlanta, pioneering data-rich solutions in digital marketing and advertising for corporate clients ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Earlier, he served as an elected Governor of the EMMY® Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was previously Chief Executive & Digital Officer at Luxury Brand Communications, his own entrepreneurial venture.

As President of Parscale Digital, Mr. Brecht will serve as the firm's senior executive, with responsibility for driving its continued rapid growth, ongoing operational excellence and unrelenting focus on client success. Mr. Brecht will be based at the firm's headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, where he looks forward to becoming part of the local community.

"Parscale Digital empowers its corporate clients with unrivaled capabilities in digital audience definition, custom message design and effective information distribution across all screen types to accelerate growth in even the most competitive environments," Mr. Brecht observed. "I look forward to working with the talented, rapidly growing Parscale Digital team to continue this work for our clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Brecht has innovated at the intersection of communications, information, technology and design to create enterprise-level digital strategies for clients to help fuel their growth and power positive market outcomes.

"We are pleased that Adam has agreed to join Parscale Digital and look forward to his leadership," commented CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. "Adam has considerable experience in creating successful data-driven solutions for enterprise type clients, which will favorably impact our rapidly growing client base. We look forward to working together during this exciting time of our company's growth. We know that Adam will provide the leadership required to deliver the highest level of service to our clients."

CloudCommerce initiated its focus on data driven solutions by acquiring Parscale Creative in August of 2017, and strengthened its digital marketing services by acquiring Webtegrity in November 2017. CloudCommerce intends to continue expanding rapidly with services in data, machine learning, and analytics, and to continue acquiring exceptional companies.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions. We help our clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, we believe data is the key to digital success. Our goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a "data first" strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

