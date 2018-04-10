Oscilloquartz timing toolkit excels in EANTC interoperability tests

Highly agile OSA 5421 provides precise phase synchronization for LTE-A services over multi-vendor legacy networks

Paris, France. April 10, 2018. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA (FSE: ADV) company, today announced that the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has verified the interoperability of its OSA 5421 network timing solution. A member of the OSA 5420 Series, the industry's most agile synchronization toolkit, the OSA 5421 was successfully tested in grandmaster, boundary and slave clock modes, and in combination with a range of third-party timing technologies. The trials, which used various ITU-T phase and frequency PTP profiles, including those with assisted partial timing support, will be of interest to service providers looking to harness phase alignment in their deployed infrastructure for LTE-Advanced and 5G connectivity.

"At Oscilloquartz, we have a firm belief in the value of flexibility and easy interoperability. These are core values that drive our innovation. Conducted by an objective and highly experienced EANTC team, these trials show how our OSA 5420 Series can be used in a host of scenarios and multi-vendor architectures to support a comprehensive range of profiles," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "These tests prove the capability of our technology to deliver different flows to different vendors' equipment and enable high-quality sync distribution in legacy architecture. For operators, that means having the power to drive APTS through existing infrastructure, enabling the stringent packet-based phase synchronization necessary for next-generation mobile services."

EANTC unveiled the results of its vendor-neutral interoperability trials at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress in Paris, France. In the report, Oscilloquartz's solution featured in all successful trials of clock synchronization equipment, including those testing the ability of boundary clocks to compensate for delay asymmetries in multi-vendor environments and those evaluating boundary clock holdover performance when GNSS is unavailable. Both full and APTS setups were used, as well as PTP deployments at the network edge for legacy networks supporting only Synchronous Ethernet.

"One interesting aspect of these tests was how well our OSA 5421 was able to deliver high-quality sync distribution between different third-party devices while simultaneously mitigating the difference between profiles. For us, this underlines the value our technology offers in multi-vendor systems," commented Laurent Gallet, senior solution engineer, Oscilloquartz. "It's very satisfying to see our technology being put through its paces on the industry's center stage. These rigorous trials involving an array of resiliency scenarios and a wide range of combinations with other vendors' equipment really do provide the ultimate test. We believe the OSA 5421's success here highlights its unique value for service providers looking to harness overlay APTS in their deployed networks."

Watch this video for more information on the OSA 5420 Series: youtu.be/mTCaJnEB61Y.





