New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

MSG Networks Serving up Exclusive Pre and Postgame Content for Every MSG Networks Devils Playoff Telecast

Coverage of Game 1 begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 on MSG and MSG+

NEW YORK, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Devils' quest for the Stanley Cup begins on Thursday, April 12 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the network and broadcast team that has covered the Devils all season – MSG Networks – will have first round coverage and exclusive pre and postgame content for each Devils playoff telecast on MSG Networks. Games 1, 3, and 4, and if necessary 6 and 7, will all be telecast on both MSG and MSG+.

Game 1 of the Devils-Lightning series starts Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. on both MSG and MSG+ with the "Holy Name Medical Devils" pregame show. When the puck drops at 7:00 p.m., Devils-Lightning will be telecast on both networks as well. The "Mercedez-Benz Postgame Show" will immediately follow the game on both networks. A full game schedule is below.

In addition, all Devils post-season coverage on MSG Networks will be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

RWJBarnabas will be the presenting sponsor of Devils playoff coverage on MSG Networks, with HotelTonight sponsoring overtime Devils playoff games.

MSG Networks' Devils playoff coverage will feature play-by-play announcer Steve Cangialosi with "Mr. Devil" - Ken Daneyko - handling the expert analysis. The studio crew for pregame, postgame, and intermission coverage will include former Devil Bryce Salvador along with host Deb Placey.

2018 MSG NETWORK DEVILS PLAYOFF TELECAST SCHEDULE (*if necessary) Game Date Opponent Time Networks Game 1 Thu, April 12 @Lightning 7:00 p.m. MSG & MSG+ Game 2 Sat, April 14 @Lightning 3:00 p.m. NBC Game 3 Mon, April 16 Lightning 7:30 p.m. MSG & MSG+ Game 4 Wed, April 18 Lightning 7:30 p.m. MSG & MSG+ *Game 5 Sat, April 21 @Lightning TBD TBD *Game 6 Mon, April 23 Lightning TBD MSG & MSG+ *Game 7 Wed, April 25 @Lightning TBD MSG & MSG+

