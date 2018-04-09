Madalena Announces Attendance at Canaccord's LATAM One-on-One Day, New York, April 12
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV:MVN) (OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the LATAM One-on-One Day hosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. in New York on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
About Madalena Energy
Madalena is an independent, Canadian upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.
Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.
For further information please contact:
|Jose David Penafiel
Chief Executive Officer
email: info@madalenaenergy.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
|Alejandro Augusto Penafiel
Director
email: info@madalenaenergy.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
Reader Advisories
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.