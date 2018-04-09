Madalena Announces Attendance at Canaccord's LATAM One-on-One Day, New York, April 12

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV:MVN) (OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the LATAM One-on-One Day hosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. in New York on Thursday, April 12, 2018.



About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

