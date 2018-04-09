Judge Joan E. Donoghue of the International Court of Justice to Deliver 2018 Herzog Lecture

Chicago, Illinois, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Joan E. Donoghue of the International Court of Justice will deliver the Fred F. Herzog Memorial Lecture on April 10 at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

Donoghue's lecture, "Common Law and Civil Law Influences on International Adjudication," will draw on her work as a judge on the International Court of Justice and discuss what types of laws have the most influence on international disputes.

Donoghue's lecture will mark the first time that a sitting a judge of the International Court of Justice will speak at John Marshall. The International Court of Justice is the judicial body of the United Nations. It hears disputes between member states of the United Nations and also issues advisory opinions to various organs of the United Nations. The International Court of Justice is composed of 15 judges elected by the U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council. Donoghue was elected to the International Court of Justice in 2010, after serving as Principal Deputy Legal Advisor at the U.S. State Department.

John Marshall established the Dean Fred F. Herzog Distinguished Visiting Scholar Lecture in 1988 to honor former John Marshall Dean Herzog and his many contributions to the development of the law and his outstanding service to legal education. In 2008, the title was changed to the Dean Fred F. Herzog Memorial Lecture Series. The lecture series has included such notable speakers as Hans Corell, Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and the Legal Counsel of the United Nations; Laurel Bellows, President of the American Bar Association; Professor Deborah Lipstadt of Emory University; Thomas Buergenthal, former Judge of the International Court of Justice; and Sean Murphy, professor at The George Washington University Law School and Special Rapporteur for Crimes Against Humanity for the U.N. International Law Commission.

