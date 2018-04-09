Emblem Announces Director Resignation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Emblem Corp. (TSX-V:EMC) (TSX-V:EMC.WT) ("Emblem" or the "Company"), has announced today that Lorne Gertner has resigned as a director of the Company's board of directors in order to focus his efforts on Hiku Brands. The Company thanks Mr. Gertner for his service as a director and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. The Company has initiated a search for a new director to replace Mr. Gertner.



About Emblem

Emblem Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Emblem Cannabis Corporation, is a fully integrated licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations). Led by a team of cannabis experts and former health care and pharma executives, it has three distinct verticals – cannabis production, patient education centers, and pharmaceutical dosage form development. Emblem trades under the ticker symbol EMC on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Emblem Corp.

416.962.3300

alimahdavi@emblemcorp.com

