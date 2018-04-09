OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management

RED BANK, N.J., April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Bank N.A. (OceanFirst), the wholly owned subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), announced Jeana M. Piscatelli has joined their team as Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management. OceanFirst Bank introduced cash management services in 1999 and currently clients maintain over $1.5 billion in cash management deposits.



Ms. Piscatelli will implement overall strategy as well as manage the day-to-day functions for corporate cash management initiatives at OceanFirst. Ms. Piscatelli will develop and enhance corporate relationships throughout OceanFirst's growing market area. Her office is located at the OceanFirst Administrative Offices in Red Bank, New Jersey.



Joseph J. Lebel, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer said, "We are pleased to welcome Jeana Piscatelli to the OceanFirst team. Jeana is a seasoned banking professional. Her many years of banking experience, particularly related to cash management, will be a great asset to our growing program as well as our existing clients."



Ms. Piscatelli joins OceanFirst after spending several years with J.P. Morgan's Financial Institutions Group serving Banks and FinTech companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Ms. Piscatelli was the Director of Institutional Foreign Exchange at Wells Fargo Bank, NA.



A native of New Jersey, Ms. Piscatelli received a B.S. in Marketing and Finance as well as her M.B.A. and a Post-Master's Certificate in Accounting from Monmouth University. Ms. Piscatelli is Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of Monmouth University and is involved in various community support programs furthering diversity and women's leadership initiatives.



OceanFirst Bank, founded in 1902, is a community bank with $7.5 billion in assets and branches located throughout central and southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services and is the largest and oldest community-based financial institution headquartered in Ocean County, New Jersey.



