Dow Jones Special Committee elects Anne W. Patterson

NEW YORK, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dow Jones Special Committee, established as part of the acquisition of Dow Jones & Co. by News Corp. in late 2007, has elected Anne W. Patterson to succeed Susan Phillips for a five-year term ending December 2022.



Ms. Patterson, who retired as a career Foreign Service officer in January 2017, was formerly Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East and North Africa. Previously she had served as U.S. Ambassador to the countries of Egypt, Pakistan, Colombia and El Salvador. She also served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2004-2005 and Deputy Inspector General of the Department of State (fulfilling the duties of the Inspector General) in 2003-2004.

Currently Ms. Patterson serves as Kissinger Senior Fellow at Yale University and a congressionally appointed member of the National Defense Commission. She is president of the U.S.-Qatar Business Council, an industry-funded organization that promotes business and investment.

The five-person Special Committee operates under an Agreement between the former owners of Dow Jones and News Corp. to monitor journalistic standards at The Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Phillips has retired from the committee after 10 years of service. She is Professor Emeritus at George Washington University's school of business, of which she had been dean. She is a former board member of the Federal Reserve System and served as chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission from 1983 to 1987. The Dow Jones Special Committee expressed the committee's gratitude for her "wise and thoughtful participation" over the past 10 years.

