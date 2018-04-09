Mobify to Host April 11 Webinar "How to Win Customers on the Modern Mobile Web" with Progressive Web Apps and More

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retailers looking to increase conversions and shopper re-engagement can learn how others are adopting a modern web experience featuring Accelerated Mobile Pages, Progressive Web Apps, web push notifications and more at the live webinar, "How to Win Customers on the Modern Mobile Web," to be held Wed., April 11 2018, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Sign up for the free webinar with Google and Mobify.



Thao Tran, Head of Global Product Partnerships at Google, will join Peter McLachlan, chief product officer at Mobify. Mobify provides the #1 platform for Progressive Web Apps in commerce with customers such as Lancôme, the leading luxury beauty brand that has increased mobile revenue 36% over last year with a modern web approach.

"Today, overwhelmingly, that first visit will be on your customer's mobile phone – but if you're just using responsive web design, you're giving your shoppers yesterday's digital experience," said Peter McLachlan, chief product officer at Mobify. "With the latest mobile web technologies, retailers can offer web experiences indistinguishable from native applications without the clunky app store process."

Webinar attendees will learn:

What a modern web experience means for shoppers and businesses

Which mobile web features can be unlocked now to increase conversion and re-engagement

Real-world results from retailers using this approach to the modern mobile web

Webinar attendees will also have the chance to participate in a live Q&A with Thao and Peter to have all their questions answered on the spot.

About Mobify

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations, and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Lilly Pulitzer, Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com.

