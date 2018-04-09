Amarantus to Present at The Microcap Conference in NYC

NEW YORK, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire – Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AMBS) (the "Company" or AMBS), a US-based JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company developing first-in-class orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies through its subsidiaries, today announced that its President & CEO Gerald E. Commissiong will present a corporate overview at The Microcap Conference on April 10, 2018 at 9:30am in Track 1 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY.



The presentation will be webcast live at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/27690 and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation. Interested investors may contact the Company by email at info@amarantus.com or by calling and leaving a message at 917-686-5317.

The Company's CEO Gerald Commissiong, and interim-COO/CFO Barney Monte have remaining availability for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday April 10, 2018.

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS), a JLABS alumnus company, is a biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer's aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired the rights to the Engineered Skin Substitute program, a regenerative medicine-based approach for treating severe burns with full-thickness autologous skin grown in tissue culture that is being pursued by AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Cutanogen Corporation . AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics, Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor ("MANF"). MANF Therapeutics, Inc. is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain and ophthalmic disorders. MANF was discovered by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS' proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard. The Company also re-acquired rights to Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test, MSPrecise and NuroPro.

For further information please visit www.Amarantus.com, or connect with the Amarantus on Facebook,LinkedIn,Twitter and Google+.

Amarantus Investor and Media Contact:

Howard Gostfrand

American Capital Ventures, Inc.

Office: 305-918-7000

Email: hg@amcapventures.com

Source: Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.