Community Bank Adds to the Commercial Lending Team

CARMICHAELS, Pa., April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Moore, Vice President and Commercial Relationship Officer in the Ohio Valley.



Mike is well known in the area, having established himself over a career spanning 30 years as one of the region's most established commercial bankers and as an advocate and banking partner to businesses in the Ohio Valley.

Mike looks forward to working with his new colleagues at Community Bank. Their focus is simple and strong:

Accessible, accountable, dependable, with delivery of effective banking solutions for local business; true and timely solutions tuned to the specific goals and needs of businesses.

Community Bank was founded in 1901, based on the time honored tradition of neighbor helping neighbor. While some banks in our market seem to have outgrown an interest in YOU, Community Bank is investing right here in the Ohio Valley, ready to advance YOUR vision for YOUR company, YOUR family and OUR community.

Mike and Community Bank are ready to hear about your business needs and to answer the call for better banking services. Contact Mike at 304-400-5271 or mmoore@communitybank.tv.

About CB Financial Services, Inc

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Financial highlights of the Company are attached.

For more information about CB and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

