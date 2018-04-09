Mobivity to Release Fiscal Year 2017 Results and Host Conference Call April 11th, 2018

PHOENIX, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning re•currency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail, and personal care brands, today announced that the company will release results for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2017 on April 11th and has scheduled a conference call that same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).



Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, April 11th, 2018

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-705-6003

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-493-6725

Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Mathews. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for 2 weeks starting on April 11th, 2018 at approximately 7:30 pm ET. To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13678620. The replay will also be available on Mobivity's website under the investor relations section (ir.mobivity.com).

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity's re•currency suite of products increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit www.mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the company's management team; the company's expectations for the growth of the company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2017 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

