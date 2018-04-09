Heartland BancCorp a Sponsor for Conway Center 20th Anniversary Celebration

GAHANNA, Ohio, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp ("the company," and "the bank") (OTCQB:HLAN) today announced it will serve as the presenting sponsor, along with both Morgan Stanley and the Dispatch Media Group, for the Conway Center Family Business inaugural Hall of Fame event on May 4, 2018. For the last 20 years, the Conway Center for Family Business has been Central Ohio's resource for education and programming dedicated to the success of family-owned businesses. To celebrate this milestone, 20 of the region's most successful family businesses will be inducted into the inaugural class of the Central Ohio Family Business Hall of Fame during the Conway Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration.

"The Conway Center is the real deal for Central Ohio's family owned businesses," said Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland BancCorp. "You can't get the programming and the peer support at this level anywhere else in the Columbus region. We're proud, as a family business ourselves, to help sponsor this event and participate in such rich interaction."

"Research shows that family businesses are the backbone of any local economy, and that's especially true here in Central Ohio," said Conway Center Managing Director Jill Hofmans. "Family businesses account for a majority of the U.S. GDP, generate 62% of the country's employment and are a large portion of all new job creation. The Conway Center works hard to provide education and resources for family businesses in our region because their success is vital. We're honored to have partners like Heartland Bank, Dispatch Media Group and Morgan Stanley to honor some of the best family businesses in our region and continue our work."

Hall of Fame inductees are family-owned businesses with a legacy of success which have successfully transitioned to the next generation and beyond, and have been members of or supported the Conway Center for Family Business, according to J. Richard Emens, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

First Class of Inductees Revealed

The inaugural class of inductees are: Anderson Concrete Corp., Capital Resin Corporation, Conway Family, Donatos Pizzeria, LLC, Englefield Oil, George J. Igel & Co., Inc., Heiberger Paving, Highlights for Children, Inc., Kimball Midwest, Mid-City Electric/ Technologies, ms consultants, Reitter Stucco and Supply, Ricart Automotive Group, Robin Enterprises, Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Spartan Logistics, The Robert Weiler Company, The Smoot Corporation, Velvet Ice Cream Company, and White Castle System, Inc.

The event celebrates the Center's 20 years of business leadership and the importance of family businesses to Central Ohio's community and economy. Inductees will share insights into their paths to success, their secrets for succession, and their personal way that led to the Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available now at familybusinesscenter.com/anniversary-celebration-hall-fame/. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend the event. This is a unique opportunity to mingle with and hear from the leaders of the region's most successful businesses. Registration closes April 27, 2018 at 5 p.m.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates fifteen full-service banking offices. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2017, Heartland was ranked #57 on the American Banker magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/16.

About the Conway Center

The Conway Center for Family Business is Central Ohio's resource for educational programs, resources and networking opportunities to support the growth and success of family owned businesses. The Center celebrates the success of family-owned businesses at its annual awards program and offers peer group opportunities for next generation leaders, family business leaders, women family business owners and more. The organization includes 200 family-owned businesses from Central Ohio that employ more than 35,000 individuals. The Conway Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018.