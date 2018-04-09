Contract sharing scheme in Saint-Jérôme and Laval: Louis Farley struck from the roll for 20 months and fined $25,000

MONTREAL, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Louis Farley, who will be struck from the OIQ's roll for a period of 20 months and fined $25,000.



Mr. Farley was found guilty of violating several provisions of the Code of Ethics of Engineers, which specifically concern the use of dishonest and doubtful practices, a lack of integrity and conflicts of interests, for participating in a contract sharing scheme that made it possible to circumvent the competitive bidding processes of the cities of Saint-Jérôme and Laval.

Mr. Farley was also found guilty of violating section 59.2 of the Professional Code for having knowledge of a system of bribes that had been set up in favour of a political party in the City of Laval.

Mr. Farley's alleged offences were committed between 2002 and 2009, while he was vice president and a member of the board of directors of CIMA.

The full version of the Disciplinary Council's decision is available on the OIQ's Web site. In its decision, the Disciplinary Council also ordered Mr. Farley to pay all costs in connection with the processing of the complaint, including the publication costs.

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

