InterDigital Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before market open on Thursday, April 26, 2018. InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial performance and other company matters.



For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit http://www.interdigital.com/ and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call (866) 548-4713 within the United States or +1 (323) 794-2093 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on April 26th and give the operator conference ID number 8688615.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET April 26 through 1:00 p.m. ET May 1. To access the recorded replay, call +1 (719) 457-0820 or +1 (888) 203-1112 and use the replay code 8688615.

