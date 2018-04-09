VÄXJÖ, Sweden, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JLT Mobile Computers Inc. exhibits at MODEX, stand B2732,

April 9th-12th, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA, US

JLT Mobile Computers Bridges the Technology Integration Gap with Industry Leading Deployment Services Capability

JLT Technology Services(TM) will allow enterprises in North America to fully leverage technology solutions, realizing maximum customer satisfaction and return on investment

Phoenix, Arizona, USA, April 9th, 2018 * * * JLT Mobile Computers Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, is launching its new JLT Technology Services(TM) suite for the North American market at supply chain and logistics show MODEX in Atlanta today. Including site surveys; installation and deployment services; hardware and wireless as a service (HaaS/WaaS); as well as project management, the new service offering is in line with the company's strategy to increase business value for existing customers by leveraging its broad range of experience and expertise in integrated technology solutions.

"Appropriate planning, installation and integration can make or break any IT investment. We want our customers to always feel confident that the solution they are selecting will work and that is why we are now launching JLT Technology Services," says Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers Inc. "Expanding our offering with these services is very much in line with our easy-to-do-business-with philosophy and high-touch sales and support model, where we've become very good at addressing customer challenges."

Before starting a deployment, JLT can help to evaluate the project, test compatibility with existing devices and create a deployment plan to avoid common pitfalls. Setup of wireless networks as well as 24/7 performance monitoring of any wireless systems are also part of the new JLT Technology Services suite. By selecting JLT, customers can now not only get high-quality products, but also first-class service and support throughout the entire process - from custom developed solutions to delivery, installation and maintenance.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers today for more information about the new JLT Technology Services (available for the North American market), or visit www.jltmobile.com to learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) PRismaPR Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Per Holmberg, CEO Monika Cunnington Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 eric.miller@jltmobile.com

https://www.jltmobile.com/ per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium Nordic Holding AB as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn and Twitter.

