Metso agrees to acquire Swedish aggregate equipment provider P.J. Jonsson och Söner

Metso Corporation's press release in April 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has agreed to acquire the mobile crushing and screening plant provider P.J. Jonsson och Söner, based in Sweden. With the acquisition, Metso aims to strengthen the breadth and availability of its product and service offering for the aggregates industry in the Nordics. The company's sales in the fiscal year 2017 were SEK 342 million (EUR 33 million).

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance from the Swedish Competition Authority. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

"This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Metso, supporting our profitable growth strategy," says Markku Simula, president of Metso's Aggregates Equipment business area. "Joining forces with P.J. Jonsson och Söner gives us the opportunity to serve our Nordic customers with complementary offerings," he continues.

About P.J. Jonsson och Söner

P.J. Jonsson och Söner AB specializes in the supply of mobile crushing and screening plants to a wide range of customers across Sweden. The company's headquarters are located in Överhörnäs, Sweden and it has approximately 40 employees. www.pjjonsson.se.

