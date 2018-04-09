argenx appoints Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer

April 9, 2018

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium - argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of R. Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Woods will be responsible for all aspects of early commercial planning for the Company's lead candidate efgartigimod (ARGX-113), including marketing, market access, program management and supply chain operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to our team and know that his leadership in building out commercial organizations will offer invaluable insights to argenx as we continue to execute on our business strategy," said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of argenx. "We expect to launch our first pivotal trial of efgartigimod this year, marking an important milestone in our clinical development program where the unique operational experience that Keith offers will be vital."

Mr. Woods has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of North American Operations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alexion), where he managed a team of several hundred people in the U.S. and Canada and was responsible for more than $1 billion in annual sales. Within Alexion, he previously served as Vice President and Managing Director of Alexion UK, overseeing all aspects of Alexion's U.K. business; Vice President of U.S. Operations; and Executive Director of Sales, leading the launch of Soliris in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Prior to joining Alexion, he held various positions of increasing responsibility within Roche, Amgen and Eisai over a span of 20 years. Mr. Woods holds a B.S. in Marketing from Florida State University.

"argenx has built a broad and dynamic pipeline out of which we expect there to be several value-creating catalysts ahead this year, including the expected launch of the Phase 3 trial of efgartigimod in myasthenia gravis. I am excited to be joining the company at this crucial time and look forward to working with such a dedicated team to progress towards commercialization, where we will have the ability to make a profound change in the lives of patients," said Mr. Woods.

