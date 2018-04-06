FACEBOOK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

NEW ORLEANS, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



Get Help

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had engaged in a practice of allowing third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users without their consent for advertising and political research, in violation of its own data privacy policies; (ii) the discovery of those actions would likely result in increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Facebook's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

