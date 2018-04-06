Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Longfin Corp. (LFIN)

NEW YORK, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LFIN) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Longfin securities on the open market from December 13, 2017 and April 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Longfin included several false statements in its SEC filings in connection with its IPO which prompted an SEC investigation, including wrongly representing Defendant Meenavalli's age, location of Longfin's principal offices, and listing Sarah Altahawi as an officer when she did not have that position; (2) Longfin acquired Ziddu.com shortly after the IPO to capitalize on the popularly of blockchain companies in order to manipulate the Company's stock price; (3) Longfin's acquisition of Ziddu.com prompted an SEC investigation; (4) Longfin knew that it was ineligible to be listed on the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the June 4, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.