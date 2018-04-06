NW Natural Schedules Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 8

PORTLAND, Ore., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN), dba NW Natural, announced today it will issue its first quarter earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review financial and operating results starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural's corporate website at nwnatural.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10118966. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and provides natural gas service to nearly 740,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers through approximately 14,000 miles of mains and service lines in western Oregon and southwestern Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest with approximately $3 billion in total assets. NW Natural and its subsidiaries currently own and operate underground gas storage facilities with designed storage capacity of approximately 31 Bcf in Oregon and California. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: n1s@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore

Phone: 503-220-2436

Email: msm@nwnatural.com