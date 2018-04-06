Correction: 6.5 Million Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Registered to Galileo Partners Fund

Toronto, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TORONTO—April 6, 2018—Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc., a privately owned investment manager based in Toronto, today would like to comment on a correction in an April 6 System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) filing that showed a change to the holdings of insider Frank E. Holmes in HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Ltd. (CVE: HIVE).



Galileo would like to clarify that the shares were not disposed of by Holmes. These shares have always been registered to the Galileo Partners Fund, which purchased the HIVE shares and warrants in September 2017. The securities were originally reported to be held by Holmes himself, and in clarifying this on SEDI, the reporting was rectified.



Galileo is a 65-percent owned subsidiary of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique investment firm based in San Antonio, Texas, for which Holmes serves as CEO and chief investor officer. In addition, Holmes was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of HIVE.



