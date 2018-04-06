The Tile Shop to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

The Company will conduct a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's investor relations section of its website at www.tileshop.com . The call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 421-0597 or (716) 247-5787 for international participants. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com .

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,300 square feet and sells products online at www.tileshop.com .

