Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) about the expanded class period in the pending securities class action. The new class period is February 3, 2017 through and including March 23, 2018. The Lead Plaintiff deadline is May 21, 2018.



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/FB

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

FB@hbsslaw.com.

On March 17, 2018, the New York Times reported Cambridge Analytica "harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission, according to former Cambridge employees, associates and documents, making it one of the largest data leaks in the social network's history." This news drove the price of Facebook shares down $12.53, or about 6.8%, to close at $172.56 on March 19, 2018.

When news outlets reported the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating possible violations of a consent decree and British law makers want to "hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process" the price of Facebook shares fell another $7.32, or about 4.5%, to close at $164.83 on March 20, 2018. Since then, the price of Facebook shares continued to fall.

"We're focused on defendants' boilerplate risk disclosures, the FTC consent decree, the impact on Facebook's future prospects, and on investors' enormous losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

