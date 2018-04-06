Northland Announces Date for 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call

TORONTO, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) (TSX:NPI) (TSX:NPI) (TSX:NPI) (TSX:NPI) (TSX:NPI) announced it will release its 2018 first quarter financial results after market close on May 9, 2018. Northland management will hold an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, May 10, 2018, followed by a question and answer period.



Conference call details:



Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: 1-844-284-3434



For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at (www.northlandpower.ca) from the afternoon of May 10 until May 24, 2018.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce 'clean' (natural gas) and 'green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 2,029 MW of operating generating capacity and 252 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing a 100% interest in Deutsche Bucht.

Northland's cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information:

Contact Barb Bokla, Manager, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1438

Or Sarah Charuk, Director, Communications (647) 288-1105

investorrelations@northlandpower.ca

www.northlandpower.ca