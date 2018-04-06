Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on April 26, 2018

IRVINE, Calif., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the company will report its financial results for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended March 31, 2018 on April 26, 2018 after the close of the market.



Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 26, 2018. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q3 FY 2018 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.lantronix.com.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at www.lantronix.com. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 3, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10119123.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media, Analyst, and Investor Contact:

Shahram Mehraban

VP, Marketing

media@lantronix.com

investors@lantronix.com

949-453-7175

© 2018 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved.