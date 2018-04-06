Market Overview

WOLF HALDENSTEIN: Solid Biosciences Inc. Investor Alert

Globe Newswire  
April 06, 2018 4:02pm   Comments
  Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed  against  Solid Biosciences Inc.   in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 29, 2018

NEW YORK, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP    announces  that  a  federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Solid  Biosciences Inc.  ("Solid Biosciences" or  the  "Company") (NASDAQ:SLDB)  and  certain of its  officers in  United  States  District  Court  for the District  of Massachusetts.

The filed lawsuit is  on  behalf  of  a class consisting  of investors  who purchased  or otherwise  acquired  Solid's securities:

  • pursuant and/or  traceable to  Solid's false  and  misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public  offering  on or  about  January 25,  2018  (the "IPO"  or  the "Offering"); and/or
     
  • on the open market between January 25, 2018 and  March 14, 2018,  both  dates inclusive  (the  "Class Period").

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of Solid  Biosciences Inc.  may contact the firm at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the firm on our website, www.whafh.com .

Solid  Biosciences  is  a  biotechnology  company  that  purportedly  develops therapies and devices for patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Company's  lead  product  candidate,  SGT-001,   is  a  gene  transfer   under  development to restore functional  dystrophin protein expression in  patients'
muscles. The Company's  therapy uses adeno-associated  virus (AAV) to  deliver the transgene into the patient.

The Complaint  alleges  that  throughout the  Class  Period,  Defendants  made materially false and misleading  statements regarding the Company's  business, operational and  compliance  policies.  Specifically,  Defendants  made  false and/or misleading  statements  and/or  failed  to  disclose  that:  

  • Solid Biosciences' lead  drug candidate  SGT-001 had  a high  likelihood of  causing adverse events in patients;
     
  • Solid Biosciences misled investors  regarding the toxicity  of  SGT-001; and
     
  • as a  result  of the  foregoing,  Solid Biosciences' public statements  were materially  false and  misleading at  all relevant times.     

On January 30, 2018, a report  entitled "Severe Toxicity in Nonhuman  Primates and   Piglets   Following   High-Dose   Intravenous   Administration   of   an Adeno-Associated  Virus  Vector  Expressing  Human  SMN,"  was  published   by prominent scientists, including researcher James Wilson ("Wilson"). The report revealed safety  concerns linked  to high  doses of  gene therapies  using  an  adeno-associated virus  (AAV). Wilson  resigned from  the scientific  advisory board at Solid Biosciences shortly before the Company's IPO, citing  "emerging concerns about the possible risks of high systemic dosing of AVV."

On this news, Solid Biosciences' share price fell $1.20, or 5.06%, to close at $22.50 per share on January 30, 2018.

On March  14, 2018,  post-market,  Solid Biosciences  issued a  press  release entitled "Solid  Biosciences Announces  Clinical Hold  On SGT-001  Phase  I/II Clinical Trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy," announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug  Administration  (FDA) had placed  a  clinical  hold on  the Company's study  of SGT-001,  a  treatment  for  Duchenne  muscular  dystrophy,  after  a  patient experienced an unexpected adverse reaction. 

On this news, Solid Biosciences' share price fell $16.99, or 64.57%,   to  close at $9.32 on March 15, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

