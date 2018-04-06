National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Peterborough Lawn Bowling Club in Peterborough. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts.
|What:
|Town hall discussion on pharmacare
|When:
|6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 10
|Where:
|Peterborough Lawn Bowling Club
|577 McDonnel Street, Peterborough, ON
|Who:
|Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
|With Canadian pharmacare experts
For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca