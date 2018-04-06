Aben Resources Announces Private Placement Financings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTC:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.125 each to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 each for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The expiry period for the Warrants shall be subject to acceleration if the average trading price for the Company's shares stays above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.



The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of up 8,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.18 each to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,530,000. Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one warrant exercisable to purchase one additional (non-flow-through) common share at a price of $0.25 each for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to the same acceleration as above.

A finder's fee in the amount of 7% cash and 7% finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") may be paid in connection with part of the private placements with each Finder's Warrant having the same terms as the unit Warrants. The private placements are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.



The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the private placements for an upcoming 2018 exploration and drilling program at its Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia and for general working capital purposes.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia location map:

https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-001.jpg

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"

____________________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.