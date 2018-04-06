nFusz CEO to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at Essex House

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc (OTCQB:FUSZ) CEO Rory J. Cutaia will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th at world famous Essex House Hotel in New York City. Mr. Cutaia will showcase their disruptive flagship product, notifiCRM, the world's first interactive video-based CRM, and will discuss notifiCRM's upcoming integration into Oracle's NetSuite platform as well as Marketo's platform.



nFusz is poised to disrupt the CRM industry because its notifiCRM is designed to create customer engagement while other CRM applications merely track customer engagement. Its interactive videos with clickable calls-to-action right in the video do the selling for you. Even inexperienced users can enjoy increased sales by leveraging the power of effective, corporate compliant, interactive videos they can easily distribute through email, text messages, or through posts directly to social media right from the notifiCRM cloud-based application, and right from any mobile or desktop device. notifiCRM was designed to eliminate selling skills, or lack thereof, from the sales process using cutting edge, proprietary technology.

With built-in, easy-to-understand analytics, notifiCRM users know exactly who watched their videos, how many times, for how long, and which calls to action in the video were clicked. The user can easily visually identify who are the most interested prospects, and re-target them, right through the system. Calls to action can include: in-video clickable buttons to purchase a product, initiate a phone call or email, launch or auto-launch a website, or schedule an appointment, among many other in-video, engaging calls-to-action, all available on-screen, without the viewer having to leave or pause the interactive video in order to respond. And no download of any kind is required.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

"I look forward to introducing nFusz and our disruptive technology to the New York investment community," states Rory Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next-generation interactive video technology is the core of our cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Our flagship product, notifiCRM, is a subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales/lead generation, and social engagement platform compatible with all mobile and desktop devices. Leveraging the power of our interactive video technology, notifiCRM does the selling for you, effectively eliminating sales skill from the sales process. Customers report up to a 600% increase in conversion rates. Our platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and it is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About The MicroCap Conference

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

