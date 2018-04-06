ASTTBC announces appointment of Theresa McCurry as CEO

SURREY, British Columbia, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theresa McCurry has been appointed by Council as the new CEO of Applied Science Technologists & Technicians of BC (ASTTBC), a professional association of 10,000+ technologists, technicians and technical specialists. Theresa will begin her tenure on April 9th.



"On behalf of the ASTTBC Council, I am delighted to welcome Theresa in her new role as CEO of ASTTBC," said Trent Reid, CTech, ASTTBC President. "Her science and technology expertise combined with her proven ability to drive strong performance in a non-profit will ensure our continued success during this important juncture."

ASTTBC is British Columbia's independent certifying body for engineering and applied science technologists and technicians. Key designations include Applied Science Technologist (AScT), Certified Technician (CTech), and Professional Technologist (PTech) and are coupled with many Technical Specialist credentials to signal a high standard of technical and professional competency here in BC, throughout Canada and globally. Established in 1958 and incorporated under the Applied Science Technologies & Technicians Act in 1985, the role of ASTTBC is to regulate the standards of training and practice of and for its members, and to protect the interests of the public.

"I am excited to join ASTTBC and work with the technologists and technicians who are responsible for performing work that impacts the health and safety of British Columbians daily," said Theresa McCurry, incumbent CEO, ASTTBC. "Technology professionals are accountable for ensuring public safety and their contribution greatly impacts the economic wellbeing of BC."

Quick facts about ASTTBC:

In BC, technologists and technicians contribute $6 billion to the economy.





These professionals include: building designers, construction safety officers, fire protection technicians, laboratory technologists, civil engineering technologists and many more.





More than 50% of ASTTBC's members are under 45.





ASTTBC is one of BC's largest self-regulating associations.

