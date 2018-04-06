Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 financial results, webcast and conference call scheduled for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) announced today that its first quarter 2018 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website April 25, 2018. Prior to the market opening, and after the filing of the earnings release on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company's website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

The company's first quarter 2018 conference call will be held at noon Eastern time, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Wes Bush, chairman and chief executive officer, Kathy Warden, president and chief operating officer, and Ken Bedingfield, chief financial officer, will review first quarter 2018 results. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman's website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company's investor relations home page.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Note: Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in these statements based on a number of factors, including global economic conditions, economic conditions in our industry, government fiscal and budget policies, changes in interest rates and other market conditions. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

