CapStar Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release after the market closes on April 26, 2018.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 27, 2018 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, April 27, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 4796055

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.