PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Latitia D. McCane has been named director of education for The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding.



McCane is responsible for the overall leadership, vision and strategic direction of craft training, academic delivery, student services, accreditation and recruitment for the school that provides high quality, comprehensive four-to eight-year apprentice programs for approximately 800 students. Since 1919, The Apprentice School has produced more than 10,000 graduates. It will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

McCane will report to Ray Bagley, Newport News' vice president of trades operations.

"Latitia comes to us at an important time in our company's history when we are focused on people and technology—transforming the way we do business," Bagley said. "Given Latitia's wealth of experience, I'm confident that she will play an integral role in helping prepare our shipbuilders for the future. We are fortunate to have Latitia on our team."

Since 2007, McCane has held several leadership positions at Bishop State Community College, a two-year public institution with an enrollment of 3,400 students in Mobile, Alabama. She most recently served as dean of instructional services and was responsible for all academic programs across the four campuses. She also was associate dean of instruction at Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton, Alabama.

McCane earned doctoral degrees in urban higher education administration and education administration from Jackson State University and Lacrosse University, respectively. She also holds graduate and undergraduate degrees in organic chemistry and chemistry from the University of Alabama, Texas Southern University and Alabama State University.

A photo of McCane is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5ac65b922cfac27573578635.

The Apprentice School accepts about 225 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. Through partnerships with Thomas Nelson Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, The Apprentice School's academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor's degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 38,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

