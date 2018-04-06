Media Advisory: TREB Economic Summit & Market Outlook 2018 – YORK REGION
TORONTO, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive York Region market outlook event hosted by the Toronto Real Estate Board.
|What:
|YORK REGION – TREB Economic Summit, Market Year in Review & Outlook Report 2018
|Presentations:
|John DiMichele, CEO, TREB
|Tim Syrianos, President, TREB
|Geoffrey Dawe, Mayor, Town of Aurora
|Virgina Hackson, Mayor, Town of East Gwillimbury
|Vito Spatafora, Deputy Mayor, Town of Richmond Hill
|Missing Middle: Diversifying Housing Stock
|Paul Smetanin, President Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA)
|Housing Market Outlook
|Jason Mercer, Toronto Real Estate Board, Director of Market Analysis
|Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos Public Affairs
|When:
|Monday, April 9, 2018
|9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
|Where:
|CARDINAL GOLF CLUB
|2740 Davis Drive West, King City, ON L7B 0G7
Media Inquiries:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs
(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com
Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 49,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.
