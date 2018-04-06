Market Overview

Media Advisory: TREB Economic Summit & Market Outlook 2018 – YORK REGION

Globe Newswire  
April 06, 2018 10:57am   Comments
TORONTO, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive York Region market outlook event hosted by the Toronto Real Estate Board.

       
What:     YORK REGION – TREB Economic Summit, Market Year in Review & Outlook Report 2018
       
Presentations:      
       
      John DiMichele, CEO, TREB
      Tim Syrianos, President, TREB
      Geoffrey Dawe, Mayor, Town of Aurora
      Virgina Hackson, Mayor, Town of East Gwillimbury
      Vito Spatafora, Deputy Mayor, Town of Richmond Hill
       
      Missing Middle: Diversifying Housing Stock
      Paul Smetanin, President Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA)
       
      Housing Market Outlook
      Jason Mercer, Toronto Real Estate Board, Director of Market Analysis
      Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos Public Affairs
       
When:     Monday, April 9, 2018
      9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
       
Where:     CARDINAL GOLF CLUB
      2740 Davis Drive West, King City, ON L7B 0G7
       

Media Inquiries:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs
(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 49,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.

