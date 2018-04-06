Mountain America Credit Union Merges With Dugway Federal Credit Union

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The members, employees and board of directors of Dugway Federal Credit Union have voted to merge with Mountain America Federal Credit Union. Located at Dugway Proving Grounds, Dugway Federal Credit Union is a $2.9 million institution with 637 members, primarily serving military and civilian employees.



All Dugway Federal Credit Union accounts were transferred to Mountain America Credit Union on April 1, 2018. The merger will provide Dugway Federal Credit Union members with access to 89 branches and a variety of new services, including rewards checking, mobile banking, bill pay, business services, real estate and business lending, and a full range of mortgage loans.

"We are happy to welcome the Dugway Federal Credit Union family as the newest members to Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to continuing the Dugway Federal Credit Union tradition of providing quality service," says Sterling Nielsen, CEO for Mountain America Credit Union. "This merger gives Dugway Federal Credit Union members access to a vast branch network and a multitude of additional products and services."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 730,000 members and $7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 89 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

