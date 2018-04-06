Maiden Holdings Appoints BofA Merrill Lynch to Manage Strategic Review Process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) today announced that, consistent with the company's commentary in its February 27, 2018 earnings release, the Board of Directors have retained BofA Merrill Lynch to assist the company in evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance value.



