FTE Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 17, 2018

NAPLES, Fla., April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and intelligent buildings, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with the investment community the following morning on Wednesday, April 18th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Michael Palleschi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Lethem, Chief Financial Officer.

The dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018 Time: 11:00am EDT U.S. Toll-Free dial-in number: (877) 407-9716 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via live audio webcast, which can be accessed through the events section of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.ftenet.com/news-events or at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129179. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 2, 2018, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13678582.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. ("FTNW") is a leading provider of innovation technology. We enable adaptive and efficient smart network connectivity platforms, infrastructure and buildings. FTE provides end-to-end design, build, and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks, data centers, residential and commercial properties. We create transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE's services are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of leading edge projects and services. The Company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world's leading Telecommunications and IT Services Providers as well as REITs and Media Providers.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Steve Silver / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1220 / (212) 896-1267

Email: ssilver@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kate Tumino / Zoe Tobin

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1252 / (212) 896-1251

Email: ktumino@kcsa.com / ztobin@kcsa.com

Corporate Contact:

FTE Networks, Inc.

999 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 601

Naples, FL 23108

(877) 850-4308

ir@ftenet.com

