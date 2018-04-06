VAALCO Energy to Present at IPAA OGIS New York

HOUSTON, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) today announced Chief Executive Officer Cary Bounds and Chief Financial Officer Phil Patman Jr. will attend IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS) in New York City and the Company will be presenting at the conference on April 10, 2018 at 2:05pm ET and also host one-on-one meetings. In conjunction with the conference, a live webcast of this presentation and an updated investor deck will be available on VAALCO's website (www.vaalco.com) under the Investor Relations tab (Webcasts/Presentations section) on the date of the presentation.



About VAALCO

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The Company's properties and acreage are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

Investor Contact

Phil Patman Jr. 713-623-0801