Halitron, Inc. Announces Approximately $350,000 in Revenue for Q1 2018

Acquires 2-Color Offset Press for Product Line Expansion and Provides Shareholder Update on 2018 Business Plan

NEWTOWN, CT, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halitron, Inc. (the "Company," "Halitron") (OTC:HAON), a multisector holding company, is pleased to announce approximately $350,000 in revenue in its first quarter 2018 (unaudited).

- Product Line Expansion. Management continues to develop its manufacturing capabilities by adding a 2-color offset press. Management has also targeted a number of other equipment additions to broaden its manufacturing skillsets and improve margins by vertically integrating the manufacturing process.

- The Hopp Company Integration. Management will be exiting the New York facility by May 1st, 2018; eight months early from the contracted lease obligation which was originally scheduled for December 31, 2018. The cost savings will help improve cash flows which will be allocated towards the Company's growth plan including the stock buyback program.

- No Reverse Split Planned. As previously communicated, Management does not anticipate a reverse split of the stock to achieve the increased share objective but rather is forecasting for increased sales along with future accretive acquisitions whereby the cash flow from operations can be utilized to buy the shares back in the open market.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., a multisector holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. For more information on Halitron, Inc., please visit: www.halitroninc.com .

Halitron is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Halitron, Inc is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

