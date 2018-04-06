Rosehill Resources Announces New Timing for Presentation at IPAA OGIS

HOUSTON, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE) (NASDAQ:ROSEW) (NASDAQ:ROSEU) today announced that its presentation time at the IPAA Oil & Gas Symposium (OGIS) in New York City has changed to Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11:35 am.



Rosehill's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, Craig Owen and Vice President of Geology, Brian Ayers, will attend the conference and host one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the "Events" tab of the News & Media section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com. The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its website on the "Presentation" tab of the News & Media section on the day of the presentation.

