Women in Media: "How to Get Hired – an Insiders POV Panel at NAB"

HOLLYWOOD, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Media (WiM) will be at the National Association of Broadcasters Show hosting a panel with decision makers about what they look for in potential hires on April 11th, 2018 at 9am in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, room 239/241. The panel will cover the qualities and qualifications employers want to see when interviewing, as well as what kind of experience you really need to land the job. This event is followed by a networking session between those looking to move up and those in a position to hire. WiM will also have a booth in the North Hall N5720.



Panelists include Michael Goi, Linsey Shea, Alicia Robbins, and Elizabeth Pratt. Michael Goi, a past president of the American Society of Cinematographers, serves on the Board Of Governors of the ASC, and is the editor of the 10th Edition of the ASC Manual. Linsey Shea is a freelance production and operations manager whose clients include the NFL Network, CBS Sports, NBC Sports and Major League Baseball. Alicia Robbins is a principal at DrivingPlates.com, a plate company that specializes in 360 capture of driving footage that can be composited or projected in the background for driving scenes for TV and film. Elizabeth Pratt is the Director of Professional Client Development & Support at Canon USA and heads Canon Professional Services.



Future WiM events include a panel called "Navigating The Unions," moderated by WiM's President, Priya Sopori at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 27th at 6pm. WiM will host Guild and union representatives will demystify and clarify myths and misinformation about getting into the film unions and what their role is for you as a member.



Women In Media is a 501(c)(3) that encourages gender balance in film and entertainment industries by providing networking, professional development, and advocacy for above and below the line women and all genders who love making movies with them. Women In Media is an intersectional group of women and woman identifying crew members in the film, television, and new media industries. They are known for their female crew list. For more information on Women In Media including sponsorship opportunities, please go to www.womennmedia.com.

Contact:

Uzma Kang

Rebellious Rabbit IMC

(310) 569-6618

uzma@rebelliousrabbit.com