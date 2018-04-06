GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Global Bioenergies to present at the Microcap investors conference in New-York, on the 10th of April 2018

Global Bioenergies to present at the Microcap investors conference in New-York, on the 10th of April 2018

Evry, France - 06 April 2018 - Global Bioenergies to present at the Microcap investors conference in New-York, on the 10th of April 2018. For the First time in North America, the technology and business model of the company will be exposed in front of a selection of institutional investors.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on

www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Jean-Baptiste Barbaroux

Chief Corporate Officer

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com

Attachment