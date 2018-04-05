RTDNA Canada Regional Awards Presentations - Join Us in Toronto, Vancouver, Regina or Dartmouth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next regional meetings and awards galas are coming soon to a city near you.



Each year the association hosts four regional meetings bringing together individuals in the broadcast and digital news industry to network and celebrate excellence in the field. During these events, winners will be announced in a number of different categories including Breaking News, Data Storytelling, Sports Feature, Radio Newscast and many more.

We also unveiled a number of new categories this year including Excellence in Innovation, Social Media, and Best Podcast. Join us at an awards ceremony near you to find out who won and why.

These events are hosted and organized by RTDNA Canada members in each region and are open to members, non-members, students, and anyone interested in learning more about the industry.

Central Regional Meeting

April 14, 2018 | Toronto, ON

Central Region event will begin with an engaging panel of crime reporters, moderated by Dwight Drummond, discussing cases such as the Bruce McArthur investigation. The event will be held at Humber College – North Campus starting at 10:30 am and followed by the awards luncheon.

The day will once again wrap up with a session that will benefit students and young journalists.

Information & Registration

Award Finalists

West Regional Meeting

April 21, 2018 | Vancouver, BC

The West Regional Meeting will take place on Saturday, April 21 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. The event will kick off with cocktails at 6:00 pm followed by the awards presentation dinner and networking.

Information & Registration

Award Finalists

Prairies Regional Meeting

April 21, 2018 | Regina, SK

This year's Prairies Regional Awards dinner will be held in Regina at Wascana Place – Edna May Forbes Lecture Theatre & Lady Slipper Courtyard. Join us for cocktails at 5:00 pm followed by the awards dinner.

Information & Registration

Award Finalists

East Regional Meeting

April 21, 2018 | Dartmouth, NS

The East Regional Meeting and Awards dinner will be returning to the Nova Scotia Community College – Waterfront Campus. The evening will begin with welcome cocktails at 6:00 pm, followed by the awards dinner.

Information & Registration

Award Finalists

Meeting updates will be provided on the websites listed above. To receive alerts:

Follow us on Twitter @RTDNA_Canada

Like us on Facebook @RTDNA_CAN

SUBSCRIBE